TUPELO – Billy Willis thinks it's time for the All-America City to get another fish and steakhouse.
If everything falls into place, he hopes to be opening his restaurant – Billy's Fish & Steak – in September.
Having repainted some of the exterior and the parking lot, Willis has a few items to check off before opening at 825 N. Gloster St., which was most recently Double Barrel Restaurant & Catering. The location had been Double Barrel from late 2016 to early 2020. Previously, it had been J.R.’s, which closed after a 24-year run on New Year’s Eve 2015. The building started as a Sherer’s Drive-In, which once dotted Alabama and Northeast Mississippi with several locations.
Willis said Billy's, like most fish and steakhouses, will be open only on weekends. In this case, it will be open Thursday-Sunday starting at 5 p.m.
"We plan to have karaoke on Thursdays, and we'll have a breakfast buffet on Saturday mornings and possibly a Sunday lunch," he said.
Willis is a familiar face for many who have eaten at his food trailer that's been making the rounds in Tupelo over the years. From burgers, ribs and wings to nachos and funnel cake, Willis can cook a variety of dishes.
Fish and steak naturally will be the specialities of Billy's, which will open as soon as he can.
"I was hoping to open in the first or second week of September, but I was supposed to get some new equipment this week, and it didn't come," he said. "So I have to wait on that. Then the city inspectors will have to look at everything and then the health department. We have to do all that before we can open."
The last buffet-style fish and steak restaurant that opened in Tupelo was the former Southern Fish & Steak on Industrial Road, which opened in 2015 and closed in 2018.