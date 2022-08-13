TUPELO • Roy Turner welcomed a busload of tourists to the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum earlier this week, and he's ready for more.
After spending more than 40 years preserving the life and legacy of the King of Rock and Roll, Turner was named the executive director of the Birthplace last fall to replace longtime leader Dick Guyton, who retired.
His biggest challenge in his short tenure leading Tupelo’s most well-known attraction: getting visitors to return after the pandemic kept so many from coming.
Fortunately, Turner has seen more visitors this year. It’s a trend he hopes and expects to see continue.
"It really picked up the first of April with steady increases, and then when the film came out it really picked up," he said.
That would be the Baz Luhrmann-directed "Elvis," which has been a hit with more than $250 million in global ticket sales so far. And with international tourists typically making up 60% of visitors to the Birthplace, the movie couldn't have come out at a better time.
It was only last November that a busload of international visitors returned to visit, the first group since January 2020.
"They're coming from all over the world," Turner said on Tuesday. "Today we probably had 20 from Belgium who spent the better part of the day here. Over the next 15 days, we have 35 bus tours coming through ... the number of visitors is approaching to what they were pre-COVID."
Before the pandemic, the Birthplace would see some 60,000 visitors a year, but attendance plummeted in its wake.
The Aug. 13 Fan Appreciation Day event is expected to be better attended than previous events. It’s the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death, and his fans are eager to celebrate his legacy.
"We typically see more people in those five-year increments," Turner said.
The increase in tourists has not only been at the Birthplace, but across the city.
Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Neal McCoy said the CVB uses two metrics to track tourism in the All-America City. The first is tax receipts, a sign of how much money is being spent. McCoy said tourism tax is up this year.
"For the year as of July 31, we're up 14.5% compared to a year ago,” McCoy said. “And last year was the second-highest on the books, so we expect Fiscal Year 22 to be a record."
The other metric comes from the Smith Travel Report, which tracks data from hotels across the city. Occupancy rate, average daily rate, and the all-important revenue per available room are among the numbers the report gives.
And McCoy said all those numbers show the Tupelo market is doing just fine.
Three new hotels in the past year - Home2Suites, Tru and Hotel Tupelo – have been well-received. Another hotel, a TownPlace Suites, is scheduled to open in 2024.
"Hoteliers wouldn't be opening new hotels if they didn't see a need or demand for it," McCoy said. "And banks wouldn't lend them money either."
As for the Birthplace, Turner wouldn't mind seeing more overnight stays by visitors. But for now, he's happy to see more people, including younger ones.
"We've seen a lot of young people show an interest in Elvis," he said. "Another interesting thing is that there are more African American visitors as well, because the movie told more of Elvis' connection to the African American community."
The movie brought in some other familiar faces as well.
"I saw a lot of locals come in when the film first came out, and it thrilled me," he said. "We have a great facility that's often taken for granted, and more people need to see that we have a top-notch park and museum."
