Opening in about two weeks will be a Bishop's location, but it won't be a full-scale barbecue spot.
Instead, Bishop's Express will serve lunch plates (meat and two veggies, bread) for $7.99 on weekdays in the Midtown Pointe food court (what many still call Gloster Creek Village, or even the old mall).
It's going in the space next to Pizza Doctor, in what was most recently The Dining Room.
Occasionally, barbecue will be offered, but it's not the focal point of the quick-stop eatery.
Bishop's BBQ, which got its start by Ronnie Bishop in Saltillo in 2008, has five other locations: Belden, Booneville, Tupelo, Ripley and Mooreville