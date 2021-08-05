Dennis Seid covers business in Northeast Mississippi like no one else. Follow the latest business news or ask questions in his Biz Buzz Facebook group. Here are questions he's recently answered.
Q: Does anyone know what is being built next to Marvin's in Verona?
A: According to Verona Mayor Bobby Williams, a Blue Sky service station is the future tenant of this site.
Q: Hey Dennis you know the eviction ban ends tonight. What are the guidelines for landlords on how soon they can evict? What are your thoughts?
A: As far as I know, a tenant can be evicted at any time, but perhaps some negotiation between the parties can ease the transition. If somebody is waiting today to do that, it’s a bit late.
And it will be interesting to see what happens, as Mississippi had the highest percentage of late renters the first week of July, at 29%.
Q: Saw one of those big blue dumpsters at Old Venice (Tupelo). Do you know what’s going on over there?
A: I thought the plan from the get go was that it was to become a Mexican joint, but could be wrong. (According to Adam Morgan, owner of Blue Canoe and Pizza vs. Tacos)
Q: What is going in the Scarlets location on South Gloster?
A: Last I heard a car dealership of some kind.
Q: Next to the hospital, I remember a chinese resteraunt there that was closed. We stopped there once to get food and it looked like it had been shut down for awhile. Does anyone know what it was called? It had a drive through.
Then up just a few doors was a place that was brand new but was expensive as hell it was called steak out or something like that? How long did that last in Tupelo? It looks like Waffle House is in the spot where that place was.
A: It was a satellite location for Sun Kai which closed its main location in east Tupelo a few years back as well. The satellite location was called Sun Kai 2 I believe. (According to Cole McCarty)
Waffle House opened in 2012 where the old Steak-Out was. Steak-Out opened in 1999 and moved a little farther north in 2009 or 10. The Walgreens (which was a Super D before) is being renovated to be the hospital pharmacy.