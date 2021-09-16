Dennis Seid covers business in Northeast Mississippi like no one else. Follow the latest business news or ask questions in his Biz Buzz Facebook group. Here are questions he's recently answered.
Q. I hear a chicken place is going there (Logan's Roadhouse has been demolished)
A. It's going to be a Raising Cane's Chicken Tender restaurant.
Q. I've heard Slim Chickens is going where Logan's is.
A. See above. Slim Chickens is going directly south of where the Verizon store is on North Gloster, the parking lot of Walmart.
Q. A friend told me that U and Me has closed. Can you verify that?
A. Yes, it has closed permanently.
Q. Do you know what going on the land next to BP gas station on Cliff Gookin (Thomas/Mitchell). I know a Dollar General suppose to go in across from it but I noticed that land has been bought also?
A. Nothing has shown up yet about it.
Q. There was a story earlier this year about an Asian Market coming into an old AutoZone building. Any news?
A. Actually, it's the former Advance Auto building on West Main. And plans are to open an Asian Foods Market and Restaurant, identical to the one in Starkville. It was supposed to open this month; I've sent a message to the owner but I haven't heard back from him.
Q. What going in the old Double Barrel/J.R.'s building?
A. Billy's Fish & Steak, which will open Oct. 7, owner Billy Williams said.
Q. What is going up next to the Firestone at Barnes Crossing?
A. A Chipotle
Q. What do you know about another remodel at Kroger W Main?
A. I noticed a sign on the way in yesterday that said one was coming. And it hasn’t been that long (2017) since the last major renovation. I've asked for details from Kroger's Delta Division in Memphis, which oversees the Mississippi stores, but haven't heard back.
Q. Do you know where Krazzy Deals is going in Tupelo?
A. In the West Main Shopping Center next to Dirt Cheap.