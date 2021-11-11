Some questions that are being asked have been answered several times. As a gentle reminder, you can always scroll through the posts or do a search for key terms to get an answer. But let's put some of those questions in one basket and hopefully you'll get the answer you need.
Here we go:
Q. What's going on at the corner of Thomas Street and Cliff Gookin Boulevard?
A. Already under construction is a Dollar General on the south side of the intersection. Across the way will be a convenience store.
Q. Isn't Raising Cane's going where Logan's was? Or is that Slim Chickens?
A. Yes, Raising Cane's is going on the site where Logan's was, and there's room for something else, too, since RC isn't using the entire space. And that explains why there's a for sale sign next to the Raising Cane's sign on the fence.
As for Slim Chickens, the last plan we saw was that it was going to be built on the parking lot next to the Verizon store on North Gloster. When will it open? Don't know yet.
Q. When's that Asian Foods Market and Restaurant supposed to open?
A. Work has been going on at the market and restaurant, which is going in the former Advance Auto Parts store on West Main Street in Tupelo, but we still haven't got a definite timeline as to when it will open. When we find out, we'll let you know. Visit the original location Starkville, whose owner is opening the location in Tupelo.
Q. What's that going up next to the new Firestone over by Wesson and Mothershed?
A. Chipotle.
Q. What's going on at the corner of McCullough and Mt. Vernon across from the Chevron?