TUPELO • Seven stores, five bags and six hours after she started shopping with her sister, Kandee Sullivan was done for the day.
Like so many others on Friday, Sullivan got up early to go Black Friday shopping. To her surprise, traffic was lighter than expected. But by mid-morning, it was business as usual.
“Usually we’re out on Thanksgiving shopping after we eat, but almost everybody was closed, so we had to wait until today,” Sullivan said. “There’s really not a lot of great deals, but there’s some good stuff if you look. We got almost everything we were looking for.”
Retailers were unsure what to make of the start of the holiday shopping season, with COVID-19 still impacting buying habits and business operations.
Jeff Snyder, the general manager of The Mall at Barnes Crossing, said retailers didn’t have their usual doorbuster specials to draw in customers, so initial traffic was slower than in the past.
It didn’t take long for that to change.
“By around 9, it was like having a Thanksgiving crowd in here, and by lunch it was like our usual Black Friday – busy, busy,” he said.
Some retailers reported sales figures higher than Black Friday a year ago; that’s important since they weren’t open on Thanksgiving this year but were in 2019 and have to make up for those figures over the coming weeks.
“Everybody went into Black Friday a bit unsure of their approach because it’s been such an unusual year in retailing,” Snyder said. “So a lot of people weren’t really sure what it would be like. But I have to say I’m very pleased so far.”
Also pleased is Jack Reed, president of Reed’s department store. Reed said the retailer’s two namesake stores in Tupelo, the store in Starkville and the Core Cycle and Outdoor store in Tupelo, all saw steady business throughout the day.
“We’re not having the same volume we did last year or the year before, but we weren’t expecting that,” he said. “We want people to shop and for stores to stay open, and I think for that to happen, we don’t want to pack everybody in all at once.”
Instead, many retailers, including Reed’s, have spread out crowds by offering pre-Black Friday deals and deals throughout the season.
Popular items this year include game consoles, cookware, robotic vacuum cleaners, slippers and pajamas … fitting gifts for those preparing to spend a lot of time indoors this winter. Many were still eager to get into holiday spirit and delight their loved ones after a tough year.
The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, predicted that shoppers will look for reasons to celebrate. The trade group expects sales for the November and December period to increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019, compared with a 4% increase the year before. Holiday sales have averaged gains of 3.5% over the past five years.
“We think there’s going to be a psychological factor that they owe it to themselves and their families to have a better-than-normal holiday,” said NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.
Nationally, Thanksgiving Day hit a new record online as spending reached $5.1 billion, up 21.5% compared to a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, which measures sales at 80 of the top 100 U.S. online retailers. Among the most popular items were Lego sets, Barbie toys, and kid scooters, HP laptops, and Apple Watches, according to Adobe. The popularity of Netflix’s “Queen’s Gambit” has boosted sales for chess-related items.
Walmart, which spread out its Black Friday deals over several weekends, said its most popular deals included this year’s new gaming consoles, wireless headphones, home appliances like the Eufy robotic vacuum.
Black Friday is projected to generate $10 billion in online sales, a 39% bump from the year ago period, according to Adobe. And Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, will remain the biggest online shopping day of the year with $12.7 billion in sales, a 35% jump.
Big box stores like Walmart and Target, which were allowed to stay open during the spring lockdowns, have enjoyed further gains from ramping up their online services, analysts say.
Speciality boutiques like Sera and Soul in downtown Vicksburg are seeing brisk business as well. A luxury bath and beauty boutique, the retailer offered various specials.
“We’ve done more today than we did last year on this day, and we’re not even through with today,” said owner Sera Hall at mid-afternoon Friday. “So I’ve been impressed with it. We haven’t had a crazy sale; we’re not giving stuff away … I think people were shopping more local this year.”
At Greatest Hits Music & Books near Crosstown, owner Joe Haynes had a line of customers waiting at 7 a.m. Black Friday also happened to be Record Store Day, and vinyl fans in particular were ready to buy.
“They were blowing the doors off this morning,” Haynes said. “Usually we have a lot of faithful people who are really into record collecting and it’s just like a great big rush and then it’s all over. But I have several in those groups who will make a second, third and fourth trip. This one guy up in the Baldwyn and Guntown area usually makes four trips over the course of the weekend and just keeps buying. It’s always good.”
Haynes said that while the coronavirus has negatively affected many retailers, his business has been an exception. Sales during the usual slower months have met or exceeded some of his busier months, much to his pleasant surprise.
With more people staying closer to home and looking for activities, buying records and movies has regained popularity during the past few months, putting Greatest Hits in the perfect spot.
“It’s been unreal,” Haynes said. “I kept wondering when it would stop … but we’ve been doing almost double of our good months. I’m not complaining over anything.”
Although mostly finished with her shopping by midday Friday, Sullivan said she still had a few smaller gifts to pick up. Her plan is to return to the stores on Saturday, and possibly Sunday, and scratch off those last few names on her Christmas shopping list.
“It’s just good to get out and shop,” she said. “It almost feels all normal again, and I think I feel like a lot of people who are glad to be doing it.”