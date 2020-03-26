Steven Blaylock has been appointed as president for the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi, and vice president for North Mississippi Health Services.
Blaylock joined NMHS in 2007 as a Development Officer and was promoted to Executive Director of Philanthropy in 2017.
Blaylock has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Mississippi. He completed his post-graduate studies in management at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He is a graduate of the Jim Ingram Leadership Institute through the Community Development Foundation and serves on the Community Leadership Institute Selection Committee.
He completed Leadership Mississippi, a program of the Mississippi Economic Council, in 2016. He serves on several community and state boards of directors, including vice president of the Mississippi Association of Fundraising Professionals. He is a member of Kiwanis International and teaches Sunday School at Brewer United Methodist Church.
He and his wife, Stacy Buse Blaylock, have three children.
The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi is the charitable support and philanthropic entity of North Mississippi Health Services. Donations from corporations, business partners, grant funders, patients and families, physicians and NMHS employees support a wide variety of health care needs. Some HCF projects include various patient assistance funds, scholarships, and more.