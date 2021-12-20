BELDEN • The founders of Blue Delta Jeans hope to bring their expertise into the multi-billion-dollar bedding and mattress industry.
Blue Delta co-founders Josh West and Nick Weaver are among a small group of investors in Sandman Bedding, a maker of mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows. The company is renovating a 70,000-quare-foot facility near Belden, representing a $2.3 million investment. Operations are expected to start in January, and the company expects to employ 25 people by the third quarter.
Sandman Bedding will manufacture products for e-commerce and retail, and develop its direct-to-consumer mattress product under the Nest and Wild brand. Sandman Bedding also will design and manufacture sleep products for other brands across the United States.
“The infrastructure, skilled workforce and robust supply of materials in North Mississippi will allow us to develop and scale high quality mattress products," said Sandman Bedding CEO Brandon Jamison. "The assistance provided to us by Community Development Foundation and the state of Mississippi during this process has been exceptional and we appreciate their support. The Sandman Bedding Company is proud to call Mississippi our home."
Jamison attended high school with West and Weaver and has worked in the bedding and mattress industry for nearly two decades.
"We're always interested in development of brands, so we started talking about it," West said. "Brandon knows the foam world, so we thought what if we could build a Blue Delta-style mattress, a high-end mattress, in North Mississippi."
The mattress industry is valued at some $20 billion annually, and has long been dominated by large companies like Tempur-Sealy, Serta-Simmons and Beautyrest.
But there are scores of other mattresses and bedding brands, and Sandman hopes to carve a niche of its own.
"Lots of brands are made from the same factories, but we're going to do our own manufacturing," West said. "We call the shots and design from the ground up and control the manufacturing ourselves. That's the big difference — we're controlling our own destiny."
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $75,000 grant to help with building and infrastructure improvements. MDA also certified the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.
“While we are nearing the end of 2021, the MDA team has not slowed down in its efforts to bring good jobs to Mississippi’s workers," said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. "Northeast Mississippi is a furniture and bedding manufacturing powerhouse, and the addition of Sandman Bedding to the region’s portfolio shows other companies around the country that Mississippi is the ideal place for these types of operations."