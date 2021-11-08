TUPELO • Blue Delta Jeans and Raggio Custom Calls have joined forces for an extremely limited-edition pairing of heirloom products that will be available for sale.
Josh Raggio, founder of Raggio Custom Calls, has created five, one-of-a-kind duck calls crafted from denim from Blue Delta Jeans. These will be paired with custom-tailored Blue Delta Jeans featuring an embroidered duck call on the watch pocket as well as the Raggio Custom Calls logo on the inside of the pockets.
Purchasers will have the option of selecting either denim or duck canvas fabric for the pants. With only five packages available, the cost will be $1,500.
“As a Mississippi-based company, we’ve known Josh and have a great appreciation for his craft,” said Josh West, Blue Delta Jeans CEO. “Like us, he has created a following among consumers who appreciate the value of custom-made, high-performance products and are willing to pay for that. We felt like this unique pairing was a great fit.”
Raggio, based in Raymond, has carved a niche in the duck call market through his well-known craftmanship of one-of-a-kind calls.
“I was drawn to Blue Delta Jeans because of their similar approach of creating one product at a time,” Raggio said. “Developing calls that meet my performance expectations with raw denim was quite a challenge, but we are proud of the final result. Not only will these be great collector’s items, but they will also perform in the field ... and that’s most important to me.”
Raggio, a World Duck Contest Qualifier, is also serving as a tournament official at the Blue Delta Jeans Inaugural Coastal Cup Waterfowl Tournament at Bay Flats Lodge on the Texas coast on Jan. 29-21, 2022.