TUPELO – Blue Delta Jean has extended its partnership with the United States Ryder Cup Team as an official team supplier through 2025.
In 2020, Blue Delta was named the official jean of the team, and this year, it will do it again.
“It’s an honor for us to partner with the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, and we can’t wait to outfit the U.S. players, captains and PGA executive team again in a quality, bespoke jean made in the USA,” said Blue Delta CEO Josh West.
Blue Delta will provide the team with custom jeans and special-edition, custom leather belts for their off-course wear during the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome this fall. Global custom clothier Tom James Co. will also partner with Blue Delta as the exclusive wholesaler of the company’s Ryder Cup offerings.
“Our jeans are special because of who makes them, where we make them and how we make them. You won’t find a better fit,” said Blue Delta Chief Operating Officer Nick Weaver. “We are honored to partner with the U.S. Ryder Cup Team to provide off-course style and comfort during this iconic competition.”
Blue Delta was founded in 2011 by West and Weaver. The company offers men’s and women’s products to clients and large-scale corporate and event gifting options. Among its customer are many celebrities, musicians and athletes including Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Eli Manning, Dak Prescott, Thomas Rhett and others.
The customer-tailored jeans take three to four weeks from fitting to delivery. A team of tailors and seamstresses make the jeans in Blue Delta’s Tupelo factory. Customers can choose from 60 fabrics and 18 thread colors to create their own unique jean design.
“Blue Delta offers more than just blue jeans; we offer an experience, and we take care of our customers like family,” Weaver said. “We make sure people are happy, and we guarantee fit. We take 16 measurements and draft a personal pattern. This is the best jean you’ll ever own – its handmade in Mississippi, and it's going to fit perfectly.”
Providing the on-course uniform for the team will be Ralph Lauren, which it has since 2014. For this year's team it is once again the official uniform provider for the team, the team’s caddies, spouses and partners.
