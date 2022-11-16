TUPELO — Bankers and officials from across Northeast Mississippi gathered to celebrate the grand opening of New Albany-based BNA Bank’s newest location in Tupelo with a Wednesday morning ribbon cutting.
The bank’s newest location, BNA Bank Plaza, is at 114 East Main Street in downtown Tupelo, but its history spans back to 1896 with its first location in New Albany. It has since become a regional bank. The plaza is BNA Bank’s third location in Lee County, including locations in Belden and at Barnes Crossing, which opened in 2007 and 2014 respectively.
“We are really excited, thankful, blessed and grateful to be here,” BNA Bank CEO James R. Collins said. “We’ve been in Lee County since 2007, and it has been great to us. Hopefully, we have been great to the county…. We are looking forward to what we can do going forward to invest in this community and invest in Northeast Mississippi.”
Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association Director Lesha Randle said she was proud to see the location open, noting that BNA Bank was a huge supporter of the city.
“We are thrilled to have BNA Bank; for them to make this investment in Tupelo, particularly downtown, is wonderful,” Randle said. “Even before today, BNA has been a significant partner and stakeholder in downtown Tupelo…. They are looking at more than banking. They are truly interested in the community.”
Not only will the plaza serve the bank, but will also house the new location of Phelps Dunbar Law Offices in Tupelo, which previously was located at Cadence Bank downtown behind Reed’s.
BNA currently has eight locations in Union and Lee counties and one loan production office in Lafayette County.
