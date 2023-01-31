TUPELO - Bojangles, known for its chicken and biscuits, has announced plans to open 10 new restaurants throughout Mississippi, including several in Northeast Mississippi.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based restaurant chain, with more than 800 locations, is looking to open locations in Tupelo, Oxford and Starkville, as well as Columbus and West Point. Spearheading those efforts are restaurant franchisee veterans Michael Overton, Dean Hilton and Charles Robinson of BFCB Restaurants LLC.
The group is based in North Carolina and registered the LLC in Mississippi last September, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State's website.
The franchise group plans to open the stores within the next six years.
It will be a return to the area for Bojangles, which opened its first location in Mississippi in 2010 in Starkville, followed by Columbus in 2012. But the franchisee sold the Columbus site a few months later and sold the Starkville location in 2014.
Besides Mississippi, Bojangles is expanding in several other states, signing multiple franchise development agreements to bring a total of 32 new restaurants to key target markets including Texas, New York, Maryland and Tennessee.
Bojangles is clearly in expansion mode. It ended 2022 with more than 230 units in its development pipeline.
“Our brand has proven to be an attractive investment for multi-operators across the country, and we were thrilled to expand with three of our existing operators while welcoming 11 new franchisees of high caliber to the Bojangles family in 2022," said Patricia Halpin, vice president of growth at Bojangles. “Many of them have built impressive portfolios within the QSR segment, and we look forward to their success with our brand. With 2023 now underway, we are proud to have carried the strong momentum over to the new year.”
Bojangles was ranked No. 43 in Technomic’s Top 500 Chains as well as being named No. 32 in QSR Magazine’s Top 50 Fast Food Chains of 2021. Most recently, Bojangles ranked No. 151 on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise brands and ranked No. 4 among the best of chicken brands.
