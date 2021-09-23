TUPELO • The Main Street programs in several Northeast Mississippi cities were among a dozen grant recipients of this year's Mississippi Main Street Association's Community Development Grants.
The funds for 2021-2022 are to incentivize development, improvement and revitalization in their historic downtown business districts throughout Mississippi.
Boonville, Nettleton, Pontotoc and Water Valley were among the grants awardees who received up to $2,500 with matching funds.
The Community Development Grant may be used for a wide range of projects as long as the project’s purpose supports the revitalization goals of the community.
"MMSA is delighted to award these Main Street Designated Communities with community development project funds that will help them achieve their downtown revitalization goals," said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. "Providing financial assistance to our communities is just one of many ways that MMSA supports and empowers our Main Street communities in Mississippi.”
• Booneville Main Street will use grant funds to help purchase and install wayfinding signage along the city corridors that would improve the two main gateways into the downtown district and enhance beautification and positively impact future tourism growth and development for the city.
• Nettleton Main Street will use grant funds for wayfinding signage in the Central Business District to guide visitors through the community and to key assets and sites in a consistent and attractive manner. Grant funds will also be used for improvements to the City Park located on Main Street.
• Pontotoc County Main Street will use grant funds for advertising, music, decorating, and train rides with Santa at "Tanglefoot Tinseltown," a holiday shopping event that will be held at the First Choice Bank Pavilion at the Tanglefoot Trailhead in downtown Pontotoc. Downtown stores will have pop-up shops at the event, and the event will be marketed to out-of-town shoppers.
Water Valley Main Street will use grant funds to create a 12-by-80-foot painted mural on the upper parapet of a downtown restaurant to encourage locals and visitors to dine downtown on Main Street. The mural has been designed by local restauranteur Erika Walden and will be painted by local artist Bill Warren.