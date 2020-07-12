TUPELO • Aaron Washington has worked with scissors and razors for as long as he can remember.
And at 48, more than two-thirds of his life has been spent doing what he loves – cutting people’s hair.
“I tell people I didn’t get in the business – the business was in me,” he said. “I was cutting hair when I was a boy-child, at age 12-13.”
That may seem a bit young for most people, but Aaron was one of six children, and getting a haircut for all of them was unfeasible for his single mom. So he learned to cut hair on his own.
Of course, there was quite a bit of trial and error, and he and his brothers, as well as friends bore the brunt of his experimentation. But it was a passion that never left, and he always knew he’d go into business for himself.
The owner of A-Plus Barber Shop as well as Aaron Wash Beard Co., Washington is exactly where he wants to be, doing exactly what he wants to do.
“God has blessed me,” he said. “I couldn’t afford to get my own hair cut growing up, but I learned to do it myself and went to school and now I’m able to do this for a living. You never know what will happen until you get started, and then it turns into a purpose. Who would have thought the problem of not being able to afford a haircut has turned into a perfect spot in my life?”
He continued to cut hair as he grew up, going to Itawamba Community College on a football scholarship. He went from cutting hair in his mom’s living room to his dorm room.
“From there I went to West Point to Gibson Barber and Beauty College and I got my license 1993,” he said. “I worked in a couple of shops and opened my first shop in Amory as A-Plus Barbershop.”
He eventually found his way to Tupelo, where he moved his shop to South Gloster Street. He moved a little further south on the thoroughfare a couple of years ago to a larger location.
And it’s there that he developed his own product line for beards. Aaron Wash Beard Co. came about after a few years of Washington working with chemists and talking to other barbers.
“I wanted to tailor something that I could use every day and meet the needs of my clientele every day,” he said. “I’ve got a beard and I love seeing guys with a beard, and I wanted a product I could touch every day. I wanted something that could help solve some of the problems I see daily.”
Available though aaronwashbeardco.com as well as at the barbershop, Washington’s products include beard oil, hair growth, beard wash, beard shaving cream, beard softening cream and styling gel.
“There’s nothing like having your own product – I know what’s in it and I touch it and use it daily,” he said.
Washington knows customers could buy similar products elsewhere under different brands. But he said Aaron Wash Beard Co. products stand out because it have his name on it and he backs up the quality.
“Water is water, I won’t lie to you and tell you something different. But it’s about using the product every day, knowing what’s in it – and other people using it as well. That’s my name I’m putting out there,” Washington said.
Of course he’d love to see other retailers pick up his brand.
“I’ll go wherever God takes me,” he said. “I’d love to see it on Amazon, Walmart ... I embrace that idea. I’ve had that vision and I embrace it absolutely.”
Cedric Tate has been coming every week for the past seven or eight years. Like many loyal clients, he wouldn’t go to anybody else.
He also praised his barber’s generosity and kind heart.
“Every year before school starts, he gives hair cuts to kids and free school supplies” Tate said. “He doesn’t talk about it much, but I like that a lot about him.”
Washington wants to teach others his craft, and in a few years would like to have a video series to share his knowledge. And of course, he’d like to see Aaron Wash Beard Co. become a household name.
“Hopefully I can run my company from behind a desk and a computer and ship products all over the world, train and teach and do product development,” he said. “I see it being wide open.”
Washington has such a deep care and passion for what he does because he knows how hard he had to work to get to where he was.
And his advice to those who want to start their own business?
“Entrepreneurship is risky; it’s a challenge. It’s hard work. You don’t go into business to be lazy,” he said. “If it’s your calling, do it. Find somebody who can be a mentor and let them walk you through some things. Serve yourself to greatness. And love your neighbors as you love yourself.”