TUPELO • Mark Bowen was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but grew up and went to school in Nettleton.
And it was in Mississippi where Bowen got into the furniture industry, starting with Action Industries. His career took him to Peoploungers for 25 years, a company his father-in-law, James Muffi, founded.
“I learned from him how to design furniture, manufacture it and sell it, going from being a line foreman to R&D to field service to sales to vice president of sales,” Bowen said.
That experience has worked well for him, and on Friday, he was recognized by the Tupelo Furniture Market as the Manufacturing Rep Award winner for the 2019 Summer Market.
His field service service trips with Muffi in the early years left Bowen with a lasting impact – wearing a jacket and tie, a habit he hasn’t broken.
So it wasn’t uncommon to see Bowen staple his tie to a piece of furniture while doing a repair on a piece of furniture.
Bowen now is a rep for Mangussen Homes, Philip Reinisch and Leather Italia. A member of the International Home Furnishings and the Mississippi Home Furnishings Association, Bowen has put many miles on his vehicles over the years.
And the secret to his success is quite simple, he said.
“A good sales rep takes care of his customers, the dealers,” Bowen said. “If you take care of the dealers, they’ll take care of you. There are too many reps out there that I know do not take care of their customers.”
Bowen even goes as far as carrying an air compressor in his car in case he needs to help with a furniture repair.
“I know how to change out the mechanisms, I know how to do upholstery, so I always try to go the extra mile.”