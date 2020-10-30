TUPELO • With careful attention to detail, Josh Mabus pulls a stitch through a leather work apron in his workshop a couple of blocks away from his marketing firm, the Mabus Agency in downtown Tupelo.
The warehouse is mainly empty, save for a table and work station set up in a corner where he can tune out the rest of the world as he enters another one, working with his hands.
It’s an outlet for Mabus, who has actually created two leather-making brands for himself.
Growing up on a farm, Mabus has worked with leather most of his life.
“When you ride horses and raise horses, a bridle breaks, a saddle malfunctions. One day, I just ordered some leather, even though I didn’t have a plan to make anything with it,’ he said.
Along with the leather, he bought an inexpensive leather-making tool kit.
“It looked interesting, and I made a pen pouch,” Mabus said. “Then I didn’t touch the stuff for another year.”
The needles, thread, leather and punches just sat there. But after seeing a YouTube video about making a leather wallet, Mabus gave it a try.
But it wasn’t just any leather wallet – it was an alligator (i.e., expensive) leather wallet. Instead, he made a caiman skin wallet, and after posting a few Facebook updates on its progress, Mabus sold the wallet before he could even finish it.
The buyer was from Alabama, and one of his favorite wallets was made of caiman skin, so he had a personal link to the one Mabus was creating.
“To this guy it was important that he opened his wallet every day and he knew the person he was familiar with made it,” he said. “So I said there may be something to this, an interest in this craftsman thing.”
And thus, Brokkr Leather, Mabus’ personal high-end leather goods company, was born.
All this happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. With more people staying at home and with more time on their hands, it was a perfect time for Mabus to build the brand.
So, he made another wallet. Then another.
“So far I’ve sold five,” he said. “They’re a labor of love and take a lot of time, and they’re expensive just for my time and the value of the materials.”
Brokkr wallets go for $500 to $600 and can be hand-dyed to customer specifications. He’s currently making one as a surprise Christmas present with the Green Bay Packers’ signature colors.
“My goal out of this is that I’ve put every stitch in the wallet, and I want to make this man cry with tears of joy, and I’m not kidding,” Mabus said. “I think that’s the appeal of wanting somebody to do it. There’s a lot of beautiful products made by singular craftsmen that are better than me, but they didn’t’ have the end user in mind when they made something.”
It’s that connection that Mabus wants to make with each customer, which means there won’t be a mass production of the wallet. Mabus is a one-man show, and he will handle each custom order personally from the first stitch to the last.
Not that it was a simple task to make his first wallet. With no previous experience in making a wallet, it took Mabus six weeks and about 60 hours to finish it. He spent a couple hours each day working on it.
He finished his next wallet in about three days, taking about eight hours a day to work on it.
But that wasn’t enough for Mabus, who also is a woodworker. He wanted a work apron to fit his needs. Since he had some leather, he made his own custom apron.
“That happened between the two wallets,” Mabus said. “I made a prototype apron.”
Instead of vertical pockets near the top of the apron, he made them horizontal so that pencils and other small tools could be pulled out from the side. It was a micro-innovation of sorts, Mabus said with a laugh.
Marketed on social media, Mabus now has two personal brands – Brokkr Leather and Corvid Leather Works.
“The high-end leather goods is Brokkr, and Corvid – not to be confused with covid – is more rustic kind of stuff,” Mabus said.
The aprons are made with deertan cowhide, which creates a water-repellant finish and stays soft to the touch. A fastener magnet on the bib keeps screws and nails close at hand, and there’s also a D-ring for a dust collector remote or clip-on towel. This base apron starts at $225. Made-to-order tool holders and fastener pouches for the front can be added for an additional cost.
Also part of the Corvid line is a cinch belt using saddle leather and other tack hardware.
“Corvid is probably more my style,” Mabus said. “For me, this is all a good distraction. I’m not good with idle time, I don’t watch a lot of television. I tend to want to stay busy with something with some purpose, and it’s something that’s kept my hands busy.”