In this photo provided by his office, Brandon Presley, public service commissioner, signs an order approving the construction and operation of a solar electric generating facility and battery electric storage facility in Clay County. He is shown surrounded by local officials.
West Point • Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has signed the order approving the construction and operation of a solar electric generating facility and battery electric storage facility in Clay County.
Commissioner Presley was joined by Clay County and West Point officials, state legislators, and representatives from Origis Energy on Sept. 29 to mark the occasion.
The Clay County project will be located near West Point on approximately 2,000 acres of land with an output of 200 megawatts. The project will generate enough electricity to power 45,600 homes and businesses.
Origis’s capital investment of $200 million will create hundreds of construction jobs and three to five permanent jobs.
Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
The project will also include a 50 megawatts electric storage facility to store electricity for delivery to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). The facility’s taxable value will result in considerable ad valorem tax revenue for not only Clay County, but for the local school district.
The Public Service Commission has approved over $1.4 billion in renewable energy expansion project investments statewide since 2020. This includes over $500 million in the Golden Triangle region alone since 2021.
Currently, an additional $380 million in renewable investments statewide are under review by the Commission.
“The advancement of this project is a game changer for Clay County and the Golden Triangle," Presley said in an official statement. "It will create jobs, boost economic development, and show the world that Mississippi is committed to an innovative approach to renewable energy expansion."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.