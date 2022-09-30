Presley signs order

In this photo provided by his office, Brandon Presley, public service commissioner, signs an order approving the construction and operation of a solar electric generating facility and battery electric storage facility in Clay County. He is shown surrounded by local officials. 

 COURTESY

West Point • Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has signed the order approving the construction and operation of a solar electric generating facility and battery electric storage facility in Clay County.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments