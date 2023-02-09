Breakfast, brunch and lunch concept Eggs Up Grill is opening its first restaurant in Mississippi in Meridian this summer, and is looking for a franchisee for Tupelo.
Eggs Up Grill, based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, now has 59 restaurants in the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee and soon, Texas. Eggs Up Grill has plans to expand in Tupelo and is look for single and multi-unit franchisees. The company said it identified the market for expansion after recently inking a deal for its first restaurant in Meridian.
All locations are individually owned and operated by a local member of the community.
Eggs Up Grill offers seasonal items and its full menu for dine-in or order online for takeout or delivery. Menu categories include omelets and eggs Benedicts, pancakes, waffles and breakfast sandwiches and mimosas. Lunch choices include burgers, sandwiches, melts, salads and bowls. The menu also offers gluten-friendly options and a kids’ menu. The full menu is available open to close.
Eggs Up Grill now has 150 locations open, under development or committed to open by local franchise partners. The Meridian restaurant was purchased by former Captain D’s Area Manager Richard Harris, along with his partners Bill and Larry Johnson.
Eggs Up Grill CEO Ricky Richardson said the company is looking forward to begin operating in Mississippi this year.
"We also look forward to future growth across the state as we seek partners interested in being a part of the number one breakfast franchise in the country," he said.
Eggs Up Grill will open another 20 restaurants this year and has growth plans throughout the Southeast. The brand has been ranked the the No. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 for three consecutive years. Last year also a record year for sales growth for Eggs Up Grill, with more than 40 percent of its restaurant locations exceeding the system average sales volume of $1.2 million, including three franchise groups with sales exceeding $1.7 million.