Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill, founded in 1997, is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina and is opening its first Mississippi location in Meridian. It's looking for a franchise operator in Tupelo. 

 Courtesy/Eggs Up Grill

Breakfast, brunch and lunch concept Eggs Up Grill is opening its first restaurant in Mississippi in Meridian this summer, and is looking for a franchisee for Tupelo.

dennis.seid@djournal.com

Recommended for you