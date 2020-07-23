TUPELO – The long-awaited grocery store for West Tupelo will have a little longer wait for customers eagerly anticipating its opening, but hopes are that it will be open by the end of the year.
"If everything goes right, we hope to have it ready before Christmas," said V.M. Cleveland, who is developing the site. "A lot of things have to fall in place, but we think we can get it done."
The 25,000-square-foot grocery store will include a pharmacy and deli, and it also will sell gas from fuel pumps that will be located in front of the store. Another 30,000 square feet is available, and Cleveland has three tenants lined up so far, including a liquor store, a nail salon and a restaurant.
Iuka-based Brooks Grocery announced its intention to open a store at the intersection of Coley Road and West Jackson Extended across from the Tupelo Furniture Market in 2017, but backed off after rumors that Walmart was looking to build a Neighborhood Market nearby. But those plans never developed, and Brooks renewed its plans last year.
While the opening was planned for this spring, wet weather throughout the winter and spring, in addition to the coronavirus, delayed work on the project.
However, as of Thursday, crews were busy installing the elecrical and plumbing work.
"We expect to pour the concrete slab for the store next week, and then begin putting up the steel shortly after," said V.M. Cleveland, who is developing the property
The building that houses Brooks will be adjacent to the Market Center, which is home to Fox’s Pizza Den, AT&T, Core Cycle & Outdoor, Ken Johnson DDS, Bailey Diane boutique, Gilpin Cleaners and Northeast Endodontics.
Brooks Grocery was established in 2009.