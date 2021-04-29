TUPELO – Residents living in west Tupelo won't have too much longer to wait for the opening of a grocery store.
Iuka-based Brooks Grocery is opening its second store next to the Market Center on Coley Road across from the Tupelo Furniture Market.
The 25,000-square-foot grocery store will include a pharmacy and deli, and it also will sell gas from fuel pumps that will be located in front of the store.
Another 30,000 square feet is available, and at three additional tenants have signed on, including a liquor store , a nail salon and a Mexican restaurant.
The sign for the liquor store has been placed, and it is Tupelo Wine & Spirits. The salon and restaurant have not yet been identified.
The store was originally scheduled to open last Christmas, but that was delayed for various reasons.
It's been a winding road for the store, which announced its intention to open at the intersection of Coley Road and West Jackson Extended in 2017, but backed off after rumors that Walmart was looking to build a Neighborhood Market nearby. But those plans never developed, and Brooks renewed its plans in 2019.