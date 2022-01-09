PLANTERSVILLE • What started as a hobby more than a half-century ago has grown into a diversified custom-design business with customers from Colorado to Florida.
Pettigrew Cabinets provides custom cabinet design and installation, bathroom cabinets, countertops, hardware, custom desks, custom entertainment centers and more from its location off Highway 6.
The design and work can be used with any wood, from alder to cherry, maple to walnut and everything in between. And if a customer has his or her own wood — which is quite common — Pettigrew will work with it.
And the company makes virtually everything in house, including the cabinet doors.
The company was founded by Fred Pettigrew, who was a shop teacher.
"He wasn't making a lot of money from teaching and started making cabinets," said Jeff Pettigrew, the president of the company and Fred's son. "It became a full-time business from there."
Fred started off building eight-track tape boxes, stereo boxes and cabinets, and the company expanded from there.
Jeff and his brother, Craig, began working as kids at the company in the 1970s and have been there ever since.
"I'd work after school, during the summer for allowance, and after high school, I was expected to stay — and I did," Jeff said. "I've been here full-time for more than 40 years."
Over the years, Pettigrew has seen trends and colors come and go and return once again.
"Paint versus stain changes, for example," Jeff said. "For a while paint gets real popular, then its stains — it just goes back and forth. Then there are differences from region to region. The Memphis-area likes a little more distressed look than they do here. Around north Mississippi, Shaker-style paint is popular."
While Pettigrew Cabinets is based in Plantersville, the company does just about as much work in the Memphis area as it does around its base. Customers have also had work done as farther away.
"We've done a project in Breckinridge, two in the Aspen area; we've been to St. Louis, Destin, Birmingham ... we'll go wherever they pay us," Jeff said with a laugh.
No job is too big or small. And one project can turn into something larger.
"We did this whole house in Memphis one time, and the master bedroom closet alone had $83,000 in cabinets," Craig said.
Pettigrew's business is steady even through economic uncertainty. While the U.S. has endured a handful of recessions — and a pandemic — in the past 51 years, houses are always being built, and homeowners are continuously updating their homes.
"It's alway busy," Jeff said. "We really haven't had any slumps. The biggest problem we have is getting enough help."
Pettigrew employs about 15 people but is always looking for installers, painters and sanders.
As for why Pettigrew Cabinets has been so successful for so long, Jeff said the answer isn't complicated.
"You just don't take shortcuts — you do the work like you're doing it for yourself," he said.