TUPELO • For anyone having a house built or doing some home improvement projects recently, sticker shock has been the norm.
The year opened with lower-than-normal lumber supplies. Then along came the cornonavirus pandemic, which shut down mills and slowed imports. The thought was that construction would slow down – and it did, but only temporarily. It picked back up, but the supplies were low.
Simultaneously, homeowners with more time on their hands decided to do some DIY projects of their own – building fences, decks, garden sheds, etc., buying up plywood, and framing materials like two-by-fours and two-by-sixes.
From April to September, lumber prices rose to over $900 per 1,000 board feet, which is an increase of over 130%.
“Framing lumber makes up roughly a fifth of the materials cost of building a home,” said David Logan, director of tax and trade analysis at the National Association of Home Builders. “When we see a price increase this large over such a short period, it’s going to have negative effects on affordability for prospective home buyers.”
Kenneth Estes, owner of Estes Building and Remodeling and an active member of the National Association of Home Builders, said no one is immune to the soaring prices, whether it’s a builder or a remodeler.
“Either way, it’s expensive,” he said. “From what it was on OSB as late as the first of May to now, on a house that takes 300 sheets of OSB – we’re talking about 3,000 square feet with three-bedroom, two baths, with a two-car garage, and porch front and back, were talking a $4,500 dollar difference. On average, framing materials and OSB included went up roughly 170%.”
OSB – oriented strand board – are the sheets of plywood used to wrap the outside of the house and put on the roof.
Assuming a house was budgeted for $250,000 the cost will increase another $16,000 to $20,000 based on the increase in building materials, Estes said.
That presents a problem for a homeowner, who may have been approved for $250,000 by their lender, but will now have to find a way to come up with that additional money.
The average time to build a home in the South is about nine months, but that’s when materials are readily available.
While prices have stabilized somewhat and are falling, there remains a bottleneck in the supply lines for other materials like windows and doors.
“It used to take about two weeks to get windows, and now we’re looking at six to eight weeks, and it’s taking longer to get exterior and interior doors,” Estes said.
And to complicate matters further, there have been shingles shortages in some areas.
“A month ago, they weren’t a problem to get,” Estes said. “Treated materials have just started going down, but we don’t know if they’ll ramp back up and level off.”
During the height of the pandemic, planning was key for builders due to the shortage and pricing of materials. A quote one day was good for only a few days, as volatility in the market made it impossible to stick to the price for very long.
Suppliers couldn’t honor a price of materials unless they were in their inventory that day, because the next day might bring something completely different price-wise.
“The wholesalers were having to bid on materials, and at times these lumber companies had to give more than market value for the materials just to get it,” Estes said.
Wayne Francis, a salesman at Specialty Sales in Tupelo, said for now, it’s still difficult to get some materials, but said the situation has eased somewhat.
“We’re starting to see some prices go down a little,” he said
Meanwhile, home sales continue to be strong, and in Northeast Mississippi, the inventory remains at historic lows. That means there are opportunities for new homes to be built.
In August, for the most recent data available, single-family new home sales climbed 4.8% to a 1.01 million seasonally adjusted annual rate – the highest pace since 2006. The August sales rate marks a 43% gain compared to August 2019 and leaves year-to-date new home sales 15% higher for 2020 compared to 2019.
Combined with a 40% year-over-year decline in new inventory, the jump in home sales has resulted in a very lean 3.3-month supply, according to NAHB. Also, sales of homes that have not yet started construction are up 69% compared to a year ago.
Existing home sales reached a 14-year high in August. Total resales increased by 2.4% from the prior month and were 10.5% higher than a year ago despite inventory remaining tight at just a three-month supply.
Home improvement stores were deemed essential businesses during the pandemic and never closed, and demand continues to outstrip supply.
But with colder and wetter months approaching, construction will slow down and give suppliers a chance to catch up.
Estes said some builders are making preemptive moves.
“I don’t see how construction can sustain those prices,” Estes said. “I’ve seen a few commercial sites shut down until the prices improve, and I’ve seen some builders put some slabs on the ground, so in the winter if the prices drop, they’ll be able to start framing.”