TUPELO – Bulldog Burger Co., which opened three years ago in Starkville, has brought its successful concept to the All-America City, and the restaurant is set to open next week.
The restaurant on South Gloster Street, located, across from McAlister's Deli and the Walmart Neighborhood Market, had an unofficial soft opening Thursday in preparation of swinging its doors wide to the publlc
Bulldog Burger is in a renovated building that was built in 1947 and was home to Wigginton Machine Works for 35 years, from 1983-2018. It also was once home to a Studebaker and Plymouth dealership.
In fact, there are some photos of the place when it was a dealership, and some of the electrical panels that were in the building have been repurposed to decorate the hallway leading to the restrooms. J. Britt Llghting designed the work.
Inside is a well-lit brick and wood open floor plans with booths and tables , seating more than 130. Outside is a patio with additional seating, plus a fire pit. Adjacent to the patio is a building that will be used for a party room, complete with rest rooms and storage.
The restaurant itself only occupies about half of the main building; another 3,000 square feet is available for retail/boutique space (it also can be split into 1,500-square-foot spaces).
As its name implies, burgers are the specialty, with 13 on the menu. But Bulldog Burger also offers appetizers like fried cheese curds, fried pickles, chicken wings, and French onion soup; salads including chicken BLT, ahi tuna, kale and caesar; sandwiches like sloppy Joe sliders, patty melts and three-cheese grilled; and sides like macaroni and cheese, truffle fries, fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries and onion rings.
Shakes, signature cocktails, beer on tap, bottled craft beer, bottled beer and "spiked" shakes ( they have alcohol in them) round out the menu.
And there's just only one dessert, but it stands out – Scarlet's Donut bread pudding?
Employing about 60 to start, the restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting some time next week..