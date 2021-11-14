TUPELO • If you thought balloon art was simply making cute animals, you'd be wrong.
Balloon art has inflated into something much bigger. These days, balloon decoration isn't just a hobby; it's a business for many entrepreneurs.
Whether it's a simple bouquet, a garland, tower, column or an elaborate arch, the business of balloons has blown up ... pardon the pun. Balloon decoration is a design process that can involve hours of preparation and setup, along with hundreds, if not thousands of balloons.
Haven Hildenbrand has been in business for a year with Balloon Haven, and the business has grown beyond her wildest expectations.
"I was in my last year in college, and my roommates and I were thinking about something we could do for an extra job," she said.
After watching a TikTok video with a balloon decorator, Hildenbrand took up the challenge to create a balloon design of her own.
Her first "customer" was her niece, and after taking some courses and watching videos, Hildenbrand built a Facebook page for her business, hoping to get one or two jobs a month as a way to get by while she finished school and enter the occupational therapy field.
"But," she said, "it kind of blew up."
Balloon Haven has become a full-time job, sending her not only across Northeast Mississippi and other parts of the state, but also as far as away as Texas and Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.
From birthday parties to grand opening events, wedding receptions to graduations and football tailgates, no job is too big or too small.
"Before any of this started, I didn't even know how to tie a balloon," she said.
Hildenbrand's business is a one-person operation. She gets help from friends and family at times, but mostly, it's just her blowing up the balloons (with an air compressor; there's no helium), tying the balloons together and putting them in place.
"I don't delegate well," she said with a laugh. "I've got to have my hand in it. But my husband is a big help, whether he likes it or not."
At Room to Room Furniture last week, Hildenbrand put together a large Christmas arch inside the retailer. She made several trips from the rented U-Haul trailer she had attached to her Toyota 4-Runner in order to get all the balloons in place – about a thousand red, green and white balloons, plus a few more decorative ones.
A couple of weeks earlier, she decorated Celebration Village.
"That was like 2,500 balloons, and it took three full days to do it," she said.
Balloons can come in any color a customer wants, including custom designs. The balloons also are of higher quality than the multipacks you might find in a discount store. Hildenbrand has three different suppliers, and they come in varying sizes she incorporates into her designs.
"My carport and car are full of balloons," she said. "My husband owns a storage facility, and I have two units that I use for storage, luckily."
The balloon designs are done in collaboration with the customers, who might send along pictures and ideas of what they'd like to have. After some initial ideas, Hildenbrand then designs as she goes, getting inspiration along the way.
As far as landing her services, it's best to book as far in advance as possible. Last week, she had bookings that carried her into May.
"I'm pretty much booked up for the rest of the year, then I'll have proms and graduations in the spring," she said.
Having grown her business rapidly, Hildenbrand hopes to have some employees working alongside her sooner rather than later.
"I'd love to franchise, and I'd have several people ask, but I haven't wanted to put that extra pressure on myself," she said. "But eventually, I'll have kids and I'll have to reach out and get some other people to help."
For now, the Belmont native and University of North Alabama graduate is happy to be where she is with life and business.
"When I started I had that small-town mindset that nobody's going to pay for balloons," she said. "But they do. And there are a couple of other businesses in the area who do the same thing. They're all real nice and we help each other when we can.
"But I really am thankful or all the support because I really didn't know very many people in the beginning except for my in-laws and a few connections. But I really started from the bottom and I appreciate everybody."