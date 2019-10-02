The U.S. outdoor recreation economy accounted for 2.2 percent ($427.2 billion) of current-dollar gross domestic product in 2017. The Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account also shows that inflation-adjusted (real))GDP for the outdoor recreation economy grew by 3.9 percent in 2017, faster than the 2.4 percent growth of the overall U.S. economy. Real gross output, compensation, and employment all grew faster in outdoor recreation than for the economy as a whole.
The Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account Measures the economic activity as well as the sales or receipts generated by outdoor recreational activities, such as fishing and RVing. These statistics also measure each industry’s production of outdoor goods and services and its contribution to U.S. GDP. Industry breakdowns of outdoor employment and compensation are also included.
In Mississippi, outdoor recreation is worth $2.6 billion in value added, accounting for 33,111 jobs. Like the national average, it represents 2.4% of the state economy.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis released updated national statistics, and for the first time ever, state-level data – a significant step that formally recognizes the critical role the industry plays in supporting economic growth in the United States. In addition, the BEA found that the outdoor recreation industry is growing rapidly, eclipsing the average increase in overall U.S. GDP.
Outdoor recreation is also a major generator of quality American jobs in industries ranging from manufacturing to retail to tourism. These jobs can be found from coast to coast and play a critical role in the economic health of local and state economies.
Florida was tops in outdoor recreation, with 4.3 percent of its economy – $42.2 billion in value added – leading up to 502,939 jobs
For Mississippi's neighboring states, outdoor recreation has a large impact, too:
• Alabama: $4.1 billion in value added; 62,647 jobs; 2% of the state economy
• Arkansas: $2.9 billion in value added; 39,299 jobs; 2.3% of the state econom
• Louisiana: $5.9 billion in value added; 59,460 jobs; 2.5% of the state economy
• Tennessee: $7.3 billion in value added; 101,033 jobs; 2.1% of the state economy