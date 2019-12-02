Americans spent more money Black Friday shopping in 2019 than ever before.
Both online and in-store sales figures increased over last year as consumers grow more comfortable with shopping on their smartphones and tablets.
Brick-and-mortar sales were up 4.2% over last year, according to an annual holiday spending report from First Data, now Fiserv.
The report suggests that electronics, appliances, sporting goods and clothing were the must-have items. Electronics and appliances accounted for $214 per transaction on average, while shoppers spent $101 on sporting goods and $81 on shoes and clothing.
Fiserv says it drew its conclusion after analyzing sales data across more than 1 million brick-and-mortar merchant locations.
Spending via mobile wallets was up 82% compared with 2018, Fiserv found.
Online shopping pulled in a record $7.2 billion on Friday, according to Salesforce, which tracks online spending. That's a 14% growth over last year. On Thanksgiving, digital sales in the U.S. rose 17% to $4.1 billion; 65% of all digital orders came through a smartphone.
And according to Adobe Analytics, e-commerce retailers saw digital sales up nearly 20%, reaching $7.4 billion across the 4,500 retail websites that Adobe Analytics tracks. It became the second-largest online shopping day in history, eclipsed only by Cyber Monday last year, when $7.9 billion in sales were done.
But RetailNext said overall mall traffic was down 2.1%, average transaction values dropped 6.7%, and overall sales declined 1.6%.
On the plus side, the company found conversions, or the percentage of shoppers visiting a store who made a purchase, rose 1.7%. This reporting includes a wide range of retail segments, including specialty apparel, large-format big-box, mall-based and standalone stores.