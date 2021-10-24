TUPELO • For some 30 years, Jeff Scott has been in the printing business, working with presses from small to large and everything in between. About 12 years ago, he and his business partner, Roger Sheffield, formed S&S Graphics after the company they worked for shut down their print shop.
"All we printed then was paper, but we saw a steady decline in that, plus every customer we saw asked if we did T-shirts," Scott said. "I did some research and slowly got into doing that. It really took off, and it saved us. We still do paper but it's a really small part."
Rachel Morse joined the company as a graphic designer about two years ago but had known Scott through their previous work together at a furniture company.
"I loved designing the T-shirts, and he loved doing the screen printing and we pretty much went full-time with that," she said.
Today, Scott and Morse are business partners in the same business with a new name, The Olive Press.
Scott learned to do the screen printing himself on manual presses – they've since moved onto fully automatic presses – while Morse also opened up an Etsy shop to showcase some of her other designs.
Figuring out how to print on pillows and towels and other products was the next step in the learning process, and their popularity grew.
"The Etsy shop blew up," Morse said. "We started selling wholesale, and so I had one wholesale store and one Etsy shop three years ago. That one store would post their products and then I had stores reach out to us weekly, and it wasn't long before we figured we needed help."
The screen printing was going well for a couple of years, but Morse was looking to see how she could do "kingdom work."
"I was mission-minded and wanted to represent Jesus somehow in the work I was doing every day," she said. "I wasn't sure how that was going to turn out, whether it should in my art or what."
She knew that growing the business depended on finding the right help. And she found it. Morse reached out to a friend who works in jail ministry who pointed her to the perfect person to hire in Tess Mattox.
"She was in recovery for meth addiction, but she's been three years sober and graduated from a rehabilitation program, and now we have three women from that program who are helping make things for us," Morse said. "Now we have over 60 wholesale stores and the Etsy shop gets 50 to 100 orders a week, and now we have this store front."
Sheffield retired a few months back, and Morse became his new business partner. S&S, which had been tucked away behind LQ Furniture on Coley Road, evolved into The Olive Press, but Scott and Morse were looking for a new place to do business.
"We had been talking about finding a store front for several years," Scott said. "We were never in position to do that before, but this all opened up for us."
They found that new home in the former Endville Bakery location at 1487 North Coley Road, snagging the location before it even went on the market.
The space more than doubled their former location, and the back half of the building is full of printing presses and equipment. The front half of the store is the retail shop where customers can find the collectibles and gifts
"We're using every inch of the space," Scott said. "We've got a lot of new equipment, too."
As for the name of Scott's and Morse's business, it was biblically inspired.
"The very first printing press was modeled after an olive press, and the first thing book to be printed was the Bible," she said. "It ties in our printing and our ministry perfectly."
With their business doing all things with a press, The Olive Press was the appropriate name, although the business partners admit some customers have wandered in looking to buy olive oil.
"I think we're going to find a local supplier and try to start selling some olive oil, too," Morse said with a laugh.
The Olive Press is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call (662) 680-4434 or email theolivepresstupelo@gmail.com