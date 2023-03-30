TUPELO – The annual Taste of Tupelo is the largest event put on by the Community Development Foundation, and another record turnout showed up for this year's event at the Cadence Bank Arena.
Held for the 15th time — the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic — Thursday's Taste of Tupelo featured more than 90 restaurants and businesses. All 1,600 tickets were sold before Thursday.
"This allows our members to reward their employees," said Judd Wilson, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce at CDF. "If you do a golf tournament, you might have your top bank executives show up, but here you have everybody from the bank who can go."
Attendees got too sample not only the food of restaurants and caterers but also got to see what services several businesses had to offer. Spread out across the Cadence Bank Arena floor were restaurants, caterers, a food truck, banks, cleaning services, beverage companies, insurance companies and retailers. Also outside in the hallway was the nonprofit corridor where several organizations were represented.
For participants, it is a chance to network, and for attendees who bought tickets, they get to try foods they might not have tried before, Wilson said.
"It's a way to showcase what they have, and a lot of people know what they have and eat the same thing every time," he said. "But here they can try something they might not have had before and try something different."
Simply Sweet by Margarete owner Margarete Garner was participating for the fifth time.
"It's great; there's a lot of people, and we have a good time," she said. "I just think it's good to support the community and the CDF with this."
The bakery and cafe offered chicken salad, fruit salad, Neiman Marcus cake, pretzels and linzer cookies.
"We just prepare a lot and hope we have enough," she said.
Todd's Big Star was attending it's second Taste of Tupelo, and store manager Patrick Verner said the grocery store was giving samples of some of its popular foods from its deli.
"Everybody loves our chicken and dressing, and we also have pulled pork, ribeye steaks and smoked brisket. We want people to remember us, so we're trying to make the biggest impact we can. You have to do different things to capture business, and Taste of Tupelo is one of the ways to do this," he said.
Renee White of Shannon got her ticket to the event for the second year in a row, and said she was enjoying the experience. She was trying out several restaurants' offerings and had not eaten all day so she could enjoy the evening.
"I enjoy the atmosphere and the vibe," she said.
She said she enjoyed the bread pudding from Steele's Dive and Taylor Grocery's catfish, chicken and hush puppies.
"And I tried sushi for the first time and liked it," White said after stopping by Rock n' Roll Sushi.
For Demetra Sherer, who opened Ethel Mae's a year ago in Tupelo, the Taste of Tupelo was a chance to get her restaurant's name spread to the masses.
"A lot of people still don't know we're open, and so they're getting a sample of what they can find before they hopefully come dine with us," she said.
With elevated soul food offerings like turnip greens with cornbread crumble, chicken gizzards with sweet chili sauce, and red velvet chicken and waffles topped with house pickles and cream cheese sauce, Ethel Mae's was a popular stop.
Co-owner Jeff Nelson of Tallahatchie Gourmet in New Albany was busy serving muffulettas and crawfish étouffée at their booth. It was a return to the event which they first participated in several years ago.
"We're a member of CDF and Tupelo has been good to us, and anything we can do to support them we want to try to do," he said.
The restaurant and caterer was opened by co-owner Angele Mueller in 2002, and Olsen said their success has been having loyal customers coming back for Mueller's tried and true recipes.
"You just follow the recipes for the customers, who we realize can go anywhere else if they'd like," Nelson said.
