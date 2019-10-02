Cooper Tire unveiled a new national ad campaign that introduces drivers everywhere to a trusted source of tire advice – Uncle Cooper.
Personifying a no-nonsense relative who is expert in all things automotive, Uncle Cooper will never steer drivers wrong about the right tires, the company said. The new campaign debuted Monday, and includes television spots on MotorTrend, DIY Network and HGTV, as well as digital and print ads. Also featured in the campaign is a newspaper ad that introduced the Tupelo community to Uncle Cooper. The national ad campaign was created by Cooper Tire in collaboration with Fallon Worldwide.
Uncle Cooper was inspired by consumer research conducted for Cooper Tire which showed that consumers lack confidence in their tire buying decisions. They are anxious about tire purchases, which are expensive and often must be made quickly. Drivers also reported that despite a wealth of available information, they often have lingering questions after the purchase.
Uncle Cooper "is positioned to ease these doubts as he represents a tire brand that is backed by a company with 105 years of delivering quality tires at a fair price. Cooper Tire is a true partner who is there for drivers through cold, rain, potholes and nails. Drivers need a source they can trust because tires are the only thing connecting cars to the road," the company said.
“Consumers consistently tell us they need someone they can turn to for straightforward advice on tires,” said Jessica Egerton, Cooper Tire’s Director of Brand Development. “Now, through Uncle Cooper, we can offer that advice in an extremely relatable and engaging way. We are telling consumers: ‘You don’t have to be a tire expert because now you have an uncle for that.’ When Uncle Cooper says, ‘Go with the Coopers,’ drivers can feel confident in their tire choice. Our team in Tupelo is a key part of delivering on this promise to customers. They are producing the tires that drivers can trust every day.”
Cooper Tire opened in Tupelo in 1984 an employs some 1,300 people.
“This new campaign stands out in an industry where it seems the everyday driver is overlooked as many ad campaigns focus on extraordinary driving situations such as auto racing and extreme off-roading,' Egerton said. "Through Uncle Cooper, we want to engage all drivers with useful information and a bit of humor, ultimately providing consumers with confidence in their tires.”