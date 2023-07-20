TUPELO – To bring more attention and awareness to 811, Busylad Rent-All teamed up with Atmos Energy with a customer appreciation day on Wednesday.
811 is the national call-before-you-dig phone number. Anyone who plans to dig should call 811 or visit ms811.org before digging to request that the approximate location of buried utilities be marked with paint or flags so that they don’t unintentionally dig into an underground utility line.
"We had a really good turnout," said Busylad owner Buddy Stubbs. "There were 100-125 people here, many of them exactly the ones we wanted here."
The event was catered by Rob Lesley, who served fried catfish and hushpuppies with all the fixings.
Busylad has a variety of supplies for big events and parties, but also rents tools to homeowners, contractors and manufacturers.
"We have people who might rent a trencher or a post hole digger, and it's really important for them to call before they dig," Stubbs said. "Nowadays you have fiber optic lines in addition to utilities you have to be aware of in the ground."
Contractors, both residential and commercial, were at the event, as well as homeowners – exactly the people Busylad and Atmos were seeking.
"It was a great event; it's the first time we had anything like that, and working with Buddy and the staff there was a creative way to promote 811," said Robert Lesley (no relation to the caterer), Atmos' manager of public affairs. "This is the kind of audience we're trying to reach."
Lesley said 20% of the damaged done to underground utilities are the people who don't call 811.
"That's your weekend guys a lot of times," Lesley said. "He, maybe, decided the day before to getting projects done that require digging. They don't think to call 811, and that's dangerous. Calling 811 is for everybody's safety from the person digging, to their family and the people around them."
When contacting 811, preferably at least 48 hours in advance, personnel will come and mark the lines. It is a free service.
"Raising awareness is crucial not only for Atmos, but power companies and water and sewer lines," Lesley said. "You just don't want to hit anything underground."
Lesley said the event at Busylad will likely serve as a model and lead to similar events statewide.
"It was a success, and what great way for a business to show its appreciation for its customers and help get the 811 message out. It's terrific," he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.