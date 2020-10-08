TUPELO – BXS Insurance, Inc., a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank, has acquired the assets of Alexander & Sanders Insurance Agency, Inc.
Alexander & Sanders, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides risk management and insurance services across Louisiana. It was founded in 1958 and is owned by Wyatt Sanders and Justin Sanders. Alexander & Sanders will operate from BXS Insurance's Baton Rouge, Louisiana office.
"This transaction allows us to add talented leaders and teammates to our team and provides a unique opportunity to enhance our construction practice within Louisiana and across BXS Insurance's footprint," said Markham McKnight, president and CEO of BXS Insurance. "We're excited to blend Alexander & Sanders' expertise with ours to provide exceptional services for our clients."
Said Wyatt Sanders, "We're proud to have served Louisiana professionals for more than 60 years, and we're pleased that we've found the right partner to continue our legacy for the years to come. This will be a great opportunity for our customers and our team."
BXS Insurance, Inc. is a subsidiary of publicly-traded financial services company BancorpSouth Bank and is licensed in all 50 states, with 31 offices across eight states.
BancorpSouth Bank, with some $23 billion in assets, recorded revenue of some $1 billion for the 12 months ending June 20 of this year. Non-interest revenue made up 33% of that total, or $332.1 million. Insurance commissions in turn made up 37% of the non-interest revenue for the bank, or $122.87 million.