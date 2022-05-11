TUPELO • BXS Insurance Inc., a subsidiary of Cadence Bank, announced Wednesday that it acquired the assets of Wall 2 Wall Benefit Services which is headquartered in Stafford, Texas, a city within the Houston metropolitan statistical area.
Wall 2 Wall, founded by Rand Wall, provides insurance and employee benefit services throughout Texas. Wall 2 Wall’s employees will become part of BXSI’s Houston office.
“This is a positive step in our growth strategy, and we’re excited to welcome Wall 2 Wall’s talented teammates to the BXSI family,” said Markham McKnight, president and CEO of BXSI. “Bringing together the expertise of our two companies will allow us to enhance services for current and future clients to ensure we are best able to meet their needs.”
Rand Wall said that Wall 2 Wall’s employees are ready to leverage BXSI’s array of resources to provide clients with expanded insurance and employee benefit solutions.
BXS Insurance – soon to be Cadence Insurance, pending regulatory approval – is the second largest bank-owned insurance broker in the nation and is in the top 10 percent of brokers in the U.S based on total revenue. It has grown to 30 offices across eight states.
Cadence Bank has approximately $47.2 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations