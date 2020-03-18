C Spire logo

C Spire announced on Tuesday the closing of some of its locations and changes to some of its store hours, due to concerns of COVID-19 coronavirus.

These locations are closed until further notice:

  • Bay St. Louis
  • Brandon
  • Byram
  • Charleston
  • Clarksdale
  • Columbia
  • Columbus
  • Jackson (Deville)
  • Greenwood
  • Grenada
  • Indianola
  • Louisville
  • Magee
  • McComb
  • Meadville
  • Mobile - Airport
  • Natchez
  • Ocean Springs
  • Oxford
  • Pascagoula
  • Philadelphia
  • Picayune
  • Richland
  • Hattiesburg (U.S. 49)
  • Tupelo
  • Vicksburg
  • Waynesboro
  • West Point
  • Wiggins
  • Yazoo City

The following store locations will be open with updated operating hours and normal store policies:

  • Pontotoc
  • Kosciusko
  • Booneville
  • Ripley
  • Carthage
  • New Albany
  • Biloxi
  • Corinth
  • Foley
  • Meridian
  • Memphis, Tenn.
  • Spanish Fort, Ala.
  • Southaven
  • Tillman's Corner, Ala.
  • West Mobile, Ala.
  • West Tupelo
  • Houston (Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
  • Pearl
  • Jackson (South)
  • Hattiesburg (Turtle Creek)
  • Poplarville
  • Bay Springs
  • Petal
  • Purvis
  • Quitman
  • Collins
  • Hazlehurst
  • Flora
  • New Hebron

Curbside pickup is not available at these locations.

Here are the locations that will remain open with updated hours and policies:

  • D’Iberville
  • Gulfport
  • Lucedale
  • Brookhaven
  • Hattiesburg (U.S. 98)
  • Laurel
  • Clinton
  • Madison
  • Flowood (Lakeland Drive)
  • Batesville
  • Starkville
  • Greenville
  • Cleveland

C Spire said customers can manage their accounts and pay bills online or through the C Spire app.

For more information, visit C Spire's website here.

