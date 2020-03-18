C Spire announced on Tuesday the closing of some of its locations and changes to some of its store hours, due to concerns of COVID-19 coronavirus.
These locations are closed until further notice:
- Bay St. Louis
- Brandon
- Byram
- Charleston
- Clarksdale
- Columbia
- Columbus
- Jackson (Deville)
- Greenwood
- Grenada
- Indianola
- Louisville
- Magee
- McComb
- Meadville
- Mobile - Airport
- Natchez
- Ocean Springs
- Oxford
- Pascagoula
- Philadelphia
- Picayune
- Richland
- Hattiesburg (U.S. 49)
- Tupelo
- Vicksburg
- Waynesboro
- West Point
- Wiggins
- Yazoo City
The following store locations will be open with updated operating hours and normal store policies:
- Pontotoc
- Kosciusko
- Booneville
- Ripley
- Carthage
- New Albany
- Biloxi
- Corinth
- Foley
- Meridian
- Memphis, Tenn.
- Spanish Fort, Ala.
- Southaven
- Tillman's Corner, Ala.
- West Mobile, Ala.
- West Tupelo
- Houston (Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
- Pearl
- Jackson (South)
- Hattiesburg (Turtle Creek)
- Poplarville
- Bay Springs
- Petal
- Purvis
- Quitman
- Collins
- Hazlehurst
- Flora
- New Hebron
Curbside pickup is not available at these locations.
Here are the locations that will remain open with updated hours and policies:
- D’Iberville
- Gulfport
- Lucedale
- Brookhaven
- Hattiesburg (U.S. 98)
- Laurel
- Clinton
- Madison
- Flowood (Lakeland Drive)
- Batesville
- Starkville
- Greenville
- Cleveland
C Spire said customers can manage their accounts and pay bills online or through the C Spire app.
For more information, visit C Spire's website here.