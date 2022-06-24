RIDGELAND • C Spire has launched Solo by C Spire, a new wireless brand built for a simplified, digital-only experience for customers using only their mobile devices.
Solo by C Spire is one plan at one price, existing as a subscription app.
"Instead of chasing wireless and device deals among carriers, Solo by C Spire breaks the cycle of porting in and out by giving consumers a great deal on text, talk and data that doesn’t change," the company said in a press release.
“Consumers don’t want to think about their wireless service – they want it to work, and they want it to be hassle free,” said Craig Jackson, general manager of wireless networks at C Spire. “As a digital-only, app-based wireless service, Solo by C Spire is both. It’s the reinvention of wireless after three decades of the same old thing.”
Consumers download the app, sign up and activate in minutes. eSIM technology enables consumers to have a completely digital experience without having to go to a store or help or spending time talking with a call center. Consumers also can pause their subscription or their child's subscription with the click of a button.
Unlike traditional post-paid wireless plans, with Solo by C Spire there is no credit check. Additionally. ireless coverage is the same nationwide 5G and LTE service C Spire customers enjoy.
“Some major carriers may advertise similar price points, but Solo by C Spire is the same price for one line as it is for four lines,” Jackson said. “We don’t make customers jump through hoops to get a great price. It’s a level playing field.”
Solo by C Spire embraces the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) movement. Consumers can check compatibility for their current device and simply switch to Solo by C Spire. Customers get unlimited coverage for text, talk and data for $35 per month plus taxes, paid through a subscription that works like most streaming subscriptions.
Although Solo by C Spire comes with nationwide 5G and LTE network coverage, the service is currently available to Mississippi residents only.
For more information, please visit www.cspire.com/solo or download the Solo by C Spire app for iOS or Android.
