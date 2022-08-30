Wireless companies have a variety of incentives and enticements to attract customers, but C Spire is offering something no other carriers is offering for now: 12 months of free wireless service.
It's available on any new line as part of C Spire's "Inflation Retaliation" initiative the company says will help consumers fight back against inflation.
The program is available to both new and current customers.
“Inflation has hit our area hard,” said Craig Jackson, general manager of Wireless Markets at C Spire. “We hear it from our customers, and we see it in the communities we serve. That’s why we’re launching 12 months of free wireless to help our customers.”
Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
There are some caveats: The 12 months of free wireless service comes with a 36-month agreement, and taxes and fees still apply. After the 12 months, consumers can select the Unlimited50 plan at $50 per month with AutoPay. In addition, upgrades are not eligible with this plan.
Cancellations after the 12 months of free wireless service will result in early termination fees.
Consumers can visit their local C Spire stores for more details or learn more at cspire.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.