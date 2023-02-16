RIENZI – C&W Companies is expanding its C&W Embroidery operations in Alcorn County, adding 32 jobs as part of a $2.4 million corporate investment.
C&W is a family-owned business and one of the largest contract embroidery and screen print firms in the U.S. The company has a 65,000-square-foot facility in Rienzi and will build a 15,000-square foot building on the property, as well as renovate existing buildings and invest in new equipment.
"The company has experienced significant growth coming out of the pandemic and the capital investment and expansion plan will continue to drive future growth, profitability, and community development," said Will Carnell, the owner and Vice President of C&W Companies.
C&W Embroidery specializes in the embroidery, screen printing and digital printing of logos on apparel, headwear and footwear. Its customers include Nike, Johnnie-O, Carhartt, Outdoor Cap, UniFirst and more than 50 colleges and universities.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing $100,000 in ACE funding for building construction and improvement . The town of Rienzi and Alcorn County also will assist with the project.
C&W Embroidery was founded in Tupelo in 1990 in a 1,500 square-foot facility with three employees. In 1998 it purchased a 45,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in facility, and expanded over the years to its current size. C&W now employs about 140 workers.