TUPELO – Cadence Bank is closing 35 of its branches, representing about 10% of its locations, in a move to improve efficiency and profitability.
The closures will be made across Cadence's nine-state footprint and follow a move to close 17 locations in the fourth quarter of last year.
The full list of locations has yet to be disclosed, but one of the branches identified for closure include the Presley Heights branch on East Main Street. It is the only Tupelo branch set for closure.
Cadence has 12 locations in Tupelo, and has 32.8% of deposits, giving it a No. 2 ranking of deposit market share in the city.
The closures were disclosed in Cadence's first-quarter conference call last month.
“In order to best optimize and strengthen our branch network, we have made the difficult decision to close 35 branches across our footprint," said Cadence chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "While branches remain an integral part of customer choice, constantly evolving innovation in community and retail banking has provided customers with more choices and convenient ways to access banking services – in person, online, via mobile, by telephone, and via ATMs and ITMs."
The closures of the branches are expected to happen in the third quarter of the year, and are part of a process expected to cut non-interest expenses by $15 million to $20 million annually.
As for the approximately 100 employees who will be affected by the closures, the company said they will be invited to apply for the 200 open positions now available within the company.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.