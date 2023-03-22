TUPELO – Earlier this month, Cadence Bank made a $200,000 contribution to Faith Haven Inc. to support the organization's mission to provide a safe shelter environment for neglected, abandoned and abused children from ages zero through 18 who are in custody of child protective services.
Faith Haven will use the donation to provide temporary housing, food and clothing,and 24-hour around-the-clock care to support the children, both physically and emotionally, while easing the transition to their next placement.
“Faith Haven meets the needs of abandoned and mistreated children in Mississippi," said Leighton Gibens, Tupelo market president at Cadence Bank. "As a company, we believe it is crucial to ensure young children have a safe and nurturing home as they are awaiting placement in a permanent home where they can live and thrive."
Since May 1977, Faith Haven has provided complete care for children in Mississippi who need to be temporarily placed in housing during a time of crisis, including 24/7 care in a home-like setting with house parents and direct care staff. The organization occupies a 5,000-square-foot facility composed of eight bedrooms, accommodating eight to 12 children, a recreational building with space for indoor activities, and office space.
“Many of our children come with just the clothes on their back,” said Jackie Smith, executive director of Faith Haven. “Cadence Bank’s donation will help ensure the children are properly clothed and well fed with three meals and three snacks a day, which is especially critical amid the rising cost of food. We are so grateful and appreciative to Cadence Bank for being a part of our village to care for abused and neglected children.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.