TUPELO • Tupelo-based shelter for neglected, abandoned and abused children, Faith Haven, Inc., has received a $200,000 contribution from Cadence Bank.
Faith Haven will use the donation to provide temporary housing, food and clothing; staff nurturing and counseling services; educational assistance; medical, dental, psychological and vision exams; recreational activities and outings; and 24-hour around-the-clock care to support them physically and emotionally while easing the transition to their next placement.
The nonprofit provides shelter to children ages 0-18 who are in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.
“Our company is proud to support the efforts of Faith Haven in its mission to provide for the needs of neglected and abused children,” said Leighton Gibens, president of the Tupelo market for BancorpSouth, a division of Cadence Bank. “This organization plays a critical role in assuring that these children have a safe and nurturing place to stay, while assisting them in securing a permanent home placement.”
Since May 1977, Faith Haven has provided complete care for children in Mississippi who need to be temporarily placed in housing during a time of crisis. In the beginning, Faith Haven could house up to eight children. Today, the organization occupies a 5,000-square-foot facility with eight bedrooms, which includes a recreational building to offer more indoor activities and office space.
Faith Haven provides complete 24-hour around-the-clock care in a home-like setting with house parents and direct care staff.
“I want to thank BancorpSouth for being such a blessing to Faith Haven,” said Jackie Smith, executive director of Faith Haven. “We have been going through some turbulent times financially but I have remained prayerful, and now, look at God. The service we provide to these children is our most important purpose. The funds we receive are used to make sure their needs are met and that I have good people to care for them.”