Youth Villages-Cadence

Youth Villages will use the $200,000 donation to develop innovative programs that serve children and families dealing with the most difficult situations and help create lasting change in Mississippi.

 Courtesy/Cadence Bank

TUPELO – Cadence Bank has contributed $200,000 to Youth Villages Inc., to support the organization’s mission to help children with emotional, mental and behavioral challenges and their families live successfully.

