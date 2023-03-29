TUPELO – Cadence Bank has contributed $200,000 to Youth Villages Inc., to support the organization’s mission to help children with emotional, mental and behavioral challenges and their families live successfully.
Youth Villages will use the donation to develop innovative programs that serve children and families dealing with the most difficult situations and help create lasting change in Mississippi. The organization is driven to create new opportunities that have a positive long-term impact on children from birth to age 22.
Across the state, Youth Villages has 11 locations. Tupelo is the only location in Northeast Mississippi.
"Youth Villages plays a very important role in our communities through their effective program models and advocacy efforts," said Grant Montgomery, Madison County, Mississippi market president at Cadence Bank. "Cadence is proud to partner with Youth Villages, which is committed to measuring outcomes to ensure children and young adults get the chance they deserve for a successful life."
A nationwide nonprofit organization, Youth Villages provides services to young people with a wide range of emotional, mental and behavioral problems and are currently in or at risk of being placed in the foster care system. According to Youth Villages, 86% of the youth it serves are able to live at home with their families or independently a year later.
“We are blessed by the generous support provided by Cadence Bank,” said Paige McCormick, assistant director at Youth Villages Mississippi. “This gift will truly change lives and help Youth Villages continue to serve and support our most vulnerable young people aging out of foster care in Mississippi.”
