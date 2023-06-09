TUPELO – Cadence Bank has earned an 'outstanding' overall ranking in its Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
Cadence received the coveted ranking in the investment and service categories, and also receive a 'high satisfactory" ranking in lending.
Cadence said in a press release that the recognition solidifies its longstanding commitment to supporting and serving its communities.
“We are immensely proud of our team’s exceptional accomplishments, which led to Cadence securing the highest CRA rating," said Cadence Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins."This recognition from the regulators is a testament to our unwavering dedication to promoting economic growth and advancing financial inclusion, particularly in low- and moderate-income areas within the communities we serve."
Key highlights from the report include the following achievements:
- Small business lending levels reflected "excellent responsiveness" to assessment area credit needs. For 2020, the bank originated 20,375 reportable small business loans totaling nearly $1.8 billion inside its assessment areas. This volume of activity ranks the bank 10th out of 489 total lenders in the bank’s assessment areas.
- Home mortgage lending levels also reflected excellent responsiveness, leading to over 16,500 reportable home mortgage loans totaling approximately $3.8 billion in its assessment areas in 2020. This volume of activity ranked Cadence 17th out of 2,009 total lenders in the bank’s assessment areas.
- Cadence continued to support affordable housing initiatives and originated a $5.8 million loan utilizing a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to create 100 units of affordable housing.
- The bank’s $169.8 million in complex investments addressed affordable housing needs, community service and economic development with approximately $130.6 million, $13.5 million and $25.7 million, respectively.
- Over 40% of the dollar volume of all community development loans helped to revitalize or stabilize low- and moderate-income geographies; another 26.4% promoted affordable housing. An additional 24.5% benefitted community services for low- and moderate-income individuals and 8.8% promoted economic development.
- The bank’s COVID-19 response included participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. At the peak level in 2020, the bank approved payment deferrals for more than 7,700 loans totaling $3.4 billion. Over $200 million in loans received accommodations primarily in the form of interest-only payments for up to nine months.
- During the pandemic, several communities were affected by hurricanes and tropical storms. The bank’s disaster recovery team provided various forms of relief and support.
- Cadence continued to invest in innovation. Digital banking channels expanded access to banking services for low- and moderate-income individuals or within low- or moderate-income tracts during the evaluation period.
“The rarity of receiving an outstanding rating from banking regulators is evident from the limited number of banks that achieve this distinction annually," Rollins said. "With a longstanding legacy of nearly 150 years in community banking, this rating solidifies and confirms our ongoing commitment to making positive contributions to individuals and businesses across our nine-state footprint. Serving these communities is a privilege, and these evaluation results exemplify the profound impact our team members make each day.”
