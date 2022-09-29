TUPELO • For a generation of customers, BancorpSouth is all they've ever known.
Since 1999, the bank with the distinctive green and while gumtree logo has grown steadily and now is a $50 billion financial institution with 400 branch locations in nine states.
But the BancorpSouth brand is giving way to the Cadence Bank name as it looks to expand beyond its current footprint, which is primarily in the South.
With its acquisition and merger of Cadence in October of last year, the banks integrating their systems, and on Oct. 11, almost everything will be stamped with the Cadence Bank name. The old websites will disappear and emerge under the Cadence brand. Until then, the BancorpSouth name is being swapped out at branches, offices and an arena.
Dan Rollins, the chairman and CEO of the bank, was named BancorpSouth CEO in 2012. He spoke briefly with the Daily Journal about the rebranding efforts and what customers can expect.
Q. This is a nostalgic, perhaps bittersweet moment for a lot people who have known the BancorpSouth name for 23 years. For 33 years before that, it was the Bank of Mississippi, and for some 80 years before that, it was the Bank of Tupelo. What do you say to those who say the don't like the Cadence name and want BancorpSouth?
A. That's a fair comment. Nobody likes change; change is hard. When you look at us, the main reason we change our name in the late 90s was because we had gone into multiple states, and the Bank of Mississippi wasn't going to work.
So today, it's a similar situation where BancorpSouth was a geographically limiting name and doesn't allow us to grow where we want to grow. Cadence Bank has a name we can grow with for many, many years to come.
It may be our last name change - that would be my hope. Probably my last name change in my career anyway. I understand what our customers are concerned about, and that's the people they're talking to. What we're hearing across our footprint is that customers are walking through the doors and saying, "Oh my goodness you're changing the name" and looking at our bankers and asking, "Are you OK?"
Yes, it's the same people doing the same thing on the same computer system. We're still doing what we're doing; we're just changing our name.
So the customers are like, "OK, I'm fine now."
The customers worry about how their banker will survive this more than the name.
Q. How difficult has the integration been with the two banks' systems?
A. Most of the surviving technology is BancorpSouth technology. So for the BancorpSouth locations, there's been very little technological change. For the Cadence locations, then it's more of a computer changeover. The name isn't changing, but the logo is changing, and they have new signs too.
The size of the merger is interesting. Our two banks complemented each other because we had a big community bank presence in the rural south and a big corporate presence. The last two acquisitions we did, which were completed last June, was a bank in northeast Alabama and a bank in east Texas. We converted both those banks tougher on the first Saturday in June of last year. More loans and deposits, and the number of accounts were converted that day than what we will convert this October.
From a complexity standpoint, its not that hard. Typically, we close a merger and convert very quickly. But the delay here was more around the messaging and the name change and the website change.
We did keep some of the Cadence Bank technology that will add some features to the products that BancorpSouth was offering, and we wanted to make sure those were working properly. That just took some time, and we just wanted to make sure everything was queued up properly.
Q. The bank has headquarters in Houston, Texas and headquarters in Tupelo – how does that all work?
A. When I came here 10 years ago, the charge from the bank's board of directors was we needed to grow our bank and continue to do what we're doing and get into some higher-growth markets. As you know, we branched into Dallas, Houston and Austin, and we've continued to grow. Cadence not only expands us into those markets, it also puts us in markets in Atlanta and Tampa. The growth profile of the markets we serve today is really important.
But your question was about the headquarters situation. We are a Mississippi-chartered bank, so the Mississippi Department of Banking is our regulating agency. That's important to us because we're an FDIC bank, and the state of Mississippi has been very supportive of what we do. We've got a ton of people working here in Tupelo, and we've had more openings for jobs now than we've had in forever. We continue to try to hire and expand in this market. We like the workforce, and I don't think the headquarters is moving anywhere.
I know you hear it all the time that I'm moving to Texas and the bank is gone. Becky (Rollins' wife) and I are here, and we're not going anywhere. But I do have an office in Houston, and I do spend some time there. Since I moved here, and move around a lot, and part of what I like to do is to meet our people. For me I'm continuing to bounce around. Houston is our second biggest base. Tupelo is the biggest and Birmingham is third.
We have load-balanced some of our support functions into Birmingham. Houston has very little back-office support; it's a bunch of bankers that are taking care of some big customers. From a back office or overhead support, there's not a lot there. It's mostly here in Tupelo and some in Birmingham.
Our call center has always been here, and we added on to that building a couple of years ago. As a part of the Cadence merger we picked up their call center in Birmingham and now we can load balance between the two which is helping us.
And that's where we have the most need – folks to work in our call centers. We need to continue to expand that way.
The corporate office, which we're calling Houston, is where (Chief Banking Officer) Hank Holmes' office is; it's where Valerie Toalson, our CFO is; and it's also where you'll find Paul Murphy, who was chairman of the old Cadence, and who is our Executive Vice Chairman.
Because Chris Bagley (the president of Cadence) and I came from Houston, it's easy for us – we know people from there, and we go back and forth. But you're not going to get rid of me that easily.
But I'm excited about where we are. The future is good for us. The economy is a question mark at this point, but we're really in great shape.
