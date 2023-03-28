WEST POINT – Cadence Bank has made a $200,000 donation to Sally Kate Winters Family Services to support the organization’s mission to empower children and families to seek and experience an improved quality of life.
SKW will use the contribution to support its four unique programs, which operate on a referral and voluntary basis. These include its Emergency Shelter Program, Runaway & Homeless Youth Program, Transitional Living Program and Children’s Advocacy Center.
“This is a fantastic organization that plays a vital role in bringing a better quality of life to children and families in need,” said Jennifer Woodruff, West Point, Mississippi market president at Cadence Bank. “We are proud to support an organization like Sally Kate Winters Family Services in improving the lives of children throughout Mississippi and, in turn, making a profound impact on the communities we serve.”
SKW was formally established as Sally Kate Winters Memorial Children’s Home in 1990 by Martha Winters and Deputy Cassandra Smith. The agency was named after Ms. Winter’s only daughter, Sally Kate, who passed away in a tragic car accident. The nonprofit organization offers a variety of social services and family support to youth in need. Since its inception, SKW’s mission has been to offer the gift of humanity, love and respect to children traumatized by child abuse and neglect.
“We continue to be so appreciative of and overwhelmed by the support we receive from Cadence Bank and from the Children’s Promise Act," said Scott Reed, Sally Kate Winters Family Services board president. "The impact this donation makes on our agency and the youth and families we serve is immeasurable. Not only does the donation help fund our programs, it supports our outreach efforts to connect with youth and families who aren’t already receiving services but need our help,"
