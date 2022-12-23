TUPELO – Cadence Insurance Inc. earlier this month acquired certain assets of Houston, Texas-based Warriner & Associates Insurance Services Inc. and Warriner Solutions, LLC.
Cadence Insurance is a subsidiary of Cadence Bank.
With roots tracing back to 1992, Warriner & Associates has specialized in insurance coverage and consulting for the for-hire commercial trucking, transportation and logistics industry. Warriner & Associates serves fleet customers of varying sizes and has built specialty teams to address the unique needs of varying segments in the market.
The agency provides all lines of insurance coverage for all types of operations within the transportation and freight logistics segments and will add several account managers, safety directors and fleet maintenance specialists to Cadence Insurance’s growing team.
Warriner Solutions provides consulting services in the areas of transportation operations, safety, compliance and executive leadership.
“We are pleased to welcome the teammates of Warriner & Associates and Warriner Solutions to the Cadence Insurance family,” said Cadence Insurance President and CEO Markham McKnight. “Our colleagues in Texas and across our footprint are grateful for the wealth of knowledge and expertise they bring to the organization and are excited for the collaborative efforts to come.”
Cadence Insurance President of Commercial & Group Solutions Chris Boone said the Warriner team is an ideal fit for Cadence Insurance.
“Warriner’s experience and their model of anticipating client needs is in-line with how Cadence Insurance fosters relationships,” Boone said. “We look forward to starting the new year with new teammates who already are an excellent cultural fit.”
