TUPELO – Cadence Insurance has named Chris Boone president. Markham McKnight, former president and chief executive officer, will continue serving as CEO, the company announced on Wednesday.
Boone previously served as president of Commercial and Group Solutions, where he was responsible for the company’s commercial property and casualty and employee benefits teams. In his new role, Boone will maintain responsibility of these teams and assume oversight of the Consumer Solutions team and the Cadence Business Solutions team.
Both Scott Naugle, president of Consumer Solutions, and Derek Whitworth, president of Cadence Business Solutions, will remain in their current roles. These teams comprise personal property and casualty, personal insurance, individual life and health, payroll solutions and HR services.
Aimee Kilpatrick will continue as the company’s chief operating officer with the added responsibility of overseeing the accounting and finance teams. Additionally, Cadence Insurance has promoted Laura Nolan to chief financial officer and Laura McClanahan to controller.
“As Chris takes on a larger organizational role, I look forward to watching Cadence Insurance continue to grow and succeed,” McKnight said. “He is in a strong position to head our brokerage business, given his demonstrated track record of leadership in insurance brokerage functions.”
Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank, said the new leadership structure sets Cadence Insurance up for future growth.
“These experienced leaders, along with our professional insurance teammates across our footprint, provide great value to our business, our clients and the communities we serve,” Rollins said.
Cadence Insurance, a subsidiary of Cadence Bank, is the second largest bank-owned insurance broker in the nation and is in the top 10% of brokers in the U.S. based on total revenue.
