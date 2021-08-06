TUPELO• A Cajun-inspired restaurant is opening in what was formerly Old Venice Pizza Co. on McCullough Boulevard.
Owners Trey and Lorena Phyfer plan to open their restaurant, Phyfer’s, in September. The Phyfers aren’t exactly new to the scene – they’ve been running All Shook Up Nutrition on Cliff Gookin Boulevard since March 2020. Trey has years of restaurant experience as well, having worked at Vanelli’s as well as the Eat With Us Group’s John and Bernard Bean. He helped open Harveys in Tupelo.
“Lorena and I been talking about doing some other things,” Trey said. “We were looking for ideas, maybe doing another drive-thru type restaurant on McCullough, and we kept looking at Old Venice wondering what’s going on with it.”
The Phyfers had the option to reopen the restaurant as Old Venice but decided there were enough pizza places in town. Instead, they went for something different.
“I’ve always had a dream since I was in high school to open my own restaurant,” Trey said. “I worked in bars and restaurants all over Tupelo, so this will either be a dream or a nightmare.”
With an executive chef hired, they’re now working on the menu for the new restaurant. Phyfer’s will feature a traditional lunch buffet like fried chicken, pork chops, pork loin and vegetables. The dinner menu will be heavily Cajun-themed, with favorites like red beans and rice, gumbo, crawfish etoufee, dirty rice, po-boys, muffulettas, etc. The bread will be made in-house by the executive chef, and Lorena, who is Romanian, also has extensive baking experience.
“And we may introduce some Romanian dishes as a special or something on the buffet,” Trey said.
Seafood and steak also will dot the menu.
“We’ll have oysters when they’re in season and have the prepared several ways – Rockefeller, Bienville, charbroiled, etc.”
The Phyfers plan to use Ocean Fresh Fish and Seafood Market in Tupelo as a source, along with Native Son Farm and other local growers when possible.
The hours haven’t been finalized, but look for lunch to be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Weekends will bring slightly longer hours, but that’s to be decided later. Sunday also is up in the air.