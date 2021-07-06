STARKVILLE – High-tech research and development and product development company Camgian Microsystems Inc., is adding 25 jobs as it expands in the Thad Cochran Research, Technology and Economic Development Park.
In March, the company was awarded a $6.9 million contract with the U.S. Army to develop a next-generation intelligent system for detecting and defeating the growing unmanned aerial threats to U.S. military forces.
Founded in Starkville in 2006, Camgian is an award-winning developer of intelligent software systems powered by big data and artificial intelligence that drive improvements in the speed and quality of critical decisions for the U.S. military and some of the world’s leading corporations. Camgian has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the most entrepreneurial companies in America and as a prestigious Gartner “Cool Vendor.”
“Camgian is a golden example of a high-tech Mississippi company doing great things here at home and around the world. Some of the nation’s brightest engineers are located here in our great state – the Silicon Valley of the South. I know Camgian and its employees will continue putting Mississippi on the map by delivering some of the most sought-after sensors and artificial intelligence products to users across the globe,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.
The Mississippi Development Authority has certified Camgian for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the
Said MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville, "The work being performed by Camgian once again shines the spotlight on the sharp talent found throughout Starkville and the Golden Triangle Region.”