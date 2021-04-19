TUPELO – The Captain D's restaurant on South Gloster Street reopened Monday. Its return also marks a special occasion for the company, as it debuted its first-ever double drive-thru.
Located at 833 S. Gloster St., the Captain D’s store has been in the area since 1977. In 2000, it moved to its current spot, which has been rebuilt completely following a fire in February of last year.
“We’re thrilled to reopen our Tupelo location with a new double drive-thru feature that will enhance our guests’ experience and better cater to their off-premises dining preferences,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer for Captain D’s. “While the dining room will be open for seating, we wanted our guests to have the option of a contactless dining experience, which is why we decided to incorporate the double drive-thru model.”
The Captain D’s is open for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, and call ahead ordering with contactless curbside pick-up. Online ordering at captainds.com, as well as third-party delivery, will be available at a later date. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call ahead orders can be placed by calling 662-321-7175.
Captain D's, founded in 1969 in Donelson, Tennessee, has some 540 locations in 23 states. It has been owned by Sentinel Capital Partners since 2017.