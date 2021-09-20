The company will be hiring software developers and operations employees over the next two years.
The company builds listings for individuals looking to sell a vehicle and then posts them in the marketplace where dealers compete with one another. Carmigo launched in January and currently has operations in Northeast Mississippi; Nashville, Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama.
"Tupelo is my family's home. It's where we live, where our kids go to school, where we go to church. And I've seen firsthand how so many young people grow up and leave our great state. I'm excited to have an opportunity to partner with Mississippi and battle our brain drain problem by providing an exciting place to work, while Tupelo provides them a great place to live," said Carmigo co-founder and CEO Andrew Warmath. "We have big dreams at Carmigo, and it's going to take a lot of great minds to execute. We are excited to make a difference in our community by hiring Mississippi-based software developers and operations employees to scale beyond our state."
The Mississippi Development Authority certified Carmigo through the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.
“Carmigo’s unique software and professional marketing approach is groundbreaking for the used vehicle industry. I have personally used Carmigo’s services and was impressed by the superior customer service experience and seamless sales process," said Community Development Foundation President and CEO David Rumbarger. "The Community Development Foundation appreciates the Mississippi Development Authority’s assistance on this exciting project, and I look forward to seeing the great impact that these career opportunities have on 50 local families in the Tupelo region.”